CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot while outside Friday afternoon in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was outside around noon in the 1800 block of East 95th Street when he heard shots and then felt pain.

He was shot in both legs and taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting.

The incident is under investigation by Area Two detectives.