CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy died Monday after being shot in East Garfield Park.

At around 5:05 p.m. Sunday, police said the boy, later identified as Tyler West-Moreland, was shot multiple times to the body.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

West-Moreland died on Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.