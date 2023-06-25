CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Little Village late Sunday afternoon.

“I’m hearing about it as I’m walking by and it’s just devastating; it’s terrible,” said Daniel Sprawka, a local resident.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South California Avenue around 4:11 p.m. when he was approached by a white-colored vehicle.

Police said a person inside the vehicle then opened fire on the 15-year-old, hitting him in the chest.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It breaks my heart dearly because I have children around that age, and children at this age, they have a bright future ahead of them,” said Jose Velasquez, master instructor at the Velasquez Tae Kwon Do Academy. “CPD came and started … blocking everything and the entrance, it’s sad.”

Velasquez said a part of his mission at the Tae Kwon Do academy is to create a welcoming space for young people to have mentorship opportunities — and with many of his students being around the age of the teen killed — the shooting hits close to home.

“We bring them in and try to get them off the streets and this is why we came to this community,” Velasquez said. “It really, really breaks my heart.”

Police have no one in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com