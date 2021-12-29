15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said a witness saw the boy at a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street just after 8:50 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the upper back.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition and was unable to communicate due to the severity of his injury.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.