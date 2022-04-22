CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed.

Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the back.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.