15-year-old boy critically wounded in Morgan Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the city’s Morgan Park community area Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking down the street in the 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. when a tan vehicle drove by and a gunman inside opened fire, striking the boy to the leg.

The teen was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.