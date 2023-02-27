CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically injured following a shooting Monday afternoon on the South Side.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue on the report of a shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was discovered on the ground nearby, at Princeton and 71st Street, with gunshot wounds to the torso and left leg.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.