15-year-old boy critical after shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of S. Paulina. The teen was standing outside when a black Chevrolet approached, firing shots in his direction.

The teen was shot in the head and torso and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One Detectives are investigating.

