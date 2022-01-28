15-year-old boy charged with carjacking 2 women on Southwest Side

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly carjacking two women in separate incidents on the Southwest Side.

Following a pursuit at around 10:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Evans, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after police said he was observed driving a stolen vehicle.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen from a woman several hours earlier in the 7600 block of South Cicero.

Following an investigation, detectives said the boy, who was not identified due to being a minor, is also believed to be responsible for carjacking a woman in the 116000 block of South Oakley on Nov. 21.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News