15-year-old boy charged with carjacking 2 women on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly carjacking two women in separate incidents on the Southwest Side.

Following a pursuit at around 10:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Evans, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after police said he was observed driving a stolen vehicle.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen from a woman several hours earlier in the 7600 block of South Cicero.

Following an investigation, detectives said the boy, who was not identified due to being a minor, is also believed to be responsible for carjacking a woman in the 116000 block of South Oakley on Nov. 21.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing.