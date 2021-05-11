15-year-old boy charged with attempted murder of rideshare driver

CHICAGO – A 15-year-old boy faces attempted murder charges after Chicago police say he is linked to the February shooting of a 46-year-old rideshare driver in East Garfield Park.

The boy is accused of shooting a rideshare driver in the 3900 block of W. Jackson on Feb. 27.

The boy was arrested Monday. He is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The juvenile was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

