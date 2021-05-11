15-year-old boy charged with attempted murder of rideshare driver

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – A 15-year-old boy faces attempted murder charges after Chicago police say he is linked to the February shooting of a 46-year-old rideshare driver in East Garfield Park.

The boy is accused of shooting a rideshare driver in the 3900 block of W. Jackson on Feb. 27.

The boy was arrested Monday. He is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The juvenile was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News