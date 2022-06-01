CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of S. Marquette around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the street pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The boy was shot in the buttocks and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The girl was shot in the left hand and was also transported to Comers Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.