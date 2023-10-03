CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy and a 44-year-old man were shot Monday morning in Uptown.

The two were outside in the 1000 block of West Argyle just after 11:10 a.m. when an unknown suspect approached from an alley. He then shot the victims, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was dropped off at Thorek Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and self-transported to Illinois Masonic.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.