CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds and a woman were shot Friday afternoon in Chatham.

At around 3:10 p.m., authorities responded to the area of 81st and King Drive on the report of a shooting.

A 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up and shots were fired, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was transported in serious condition. The 15-year-old boy and the woman were transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.