CHICAGO — Fifteen people are injured after a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood overnight.

According to police, shots were fired in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:04 a.m., at a gathering of multiple people. A gun was recovered at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left hip and right buttocks and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and two more gunshots to the left flank and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition

A 45-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and thigh and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 33-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left knee and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right forearm and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 37-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and was transported to Mt Sinai in good condition.

A 33-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 46-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right elbow and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 48-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip, thigh, and two gunshot wounds to the left thigh and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 53-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old female sustained two gunshot wounds to the right arm and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip, elbow, and buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

The offender who fired shots into the crowd was taken into custody a short distance away. Charges are pending.