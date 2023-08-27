CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized on Sunday after being shot in the chest while in a car in Brighton Park, police say.

Chicago police say the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Spalding Avenue.

According to police, the teen boy was the passenger in a car that was driving in the area when another vehicle pulled up next to the car and fired shots inside.

The teen boy was shot in the right side of his chest and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can also be filed anonymously.

Detectives say an investigation is ongoing.