CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon while riding a ride-share bike in Chicago’s Jeffrey Manor neighborhood, police said.

He was shot by a group of unknown people who were on foot around 2:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Yates Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Detectives are still investigating the incident but police said they don’t believe it was a random shooting, according to police. No one is in custody yet.