CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the chest while inside a vehicle on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 80th Street in South Chicago.

The teen was rushed to South Shore Hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.