CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was wounded Monday in a shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 82nd Street around 3:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Police said the 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when someone shot him in the abdomen and under the right arm.

The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene.