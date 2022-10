CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot in the Chatham neighborhood around noon Saturday.

Police said the 14-year-old was walking down the street in the 800 block of East 87th Place around 12:04 p.m. when an unknown offender came up behind them and shot the 14-year-old in the leg and shoulder.

The 14-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not identified if the 14-year-old was a boy or girl. No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.