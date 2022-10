CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the knee in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to police officials, the boy the shot at the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. by an unidentified person.

He was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. He was listed in good condition.

The boy was unable to provide more details of the incident, and no one is in custody.

Police are still investigating.