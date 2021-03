CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the 14-year-old was walking on the 10-100 block of West 35th Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot on the ankle and taken to Mercy Medical for treatment.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.