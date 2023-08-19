police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Calumet Heights Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue around 6:50 p.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the head and chest.

The boy was initially taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he later was pronounced dead.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, CPD encourages you to file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.

Police have no one in custody.