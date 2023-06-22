CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon while she was outside near a sidewalk in West Pullman.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 4:15 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Racine Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the girl who was shot in the leg, police said.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to the police and fire departments.

Police haven’t released additional details about the incident but they said the girl was near a sidewalk when she was shot.

No one has been arrested yet and detectives are still investigating.