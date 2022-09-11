CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit in the face by gunfire early Sunday evening in Auburn Gresham.

Police said the girl was inside a residence in the 1200 block of West 81st St around 4:52 p.m. when she was struck in the face by gunfire. It is uncertain if the gunfire came from inside or outside of the residence.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police have no offenders in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.