CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car in Little Village.

The girl was a passenger in a car on the 2200 block of South Albany Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday when shots were fired. The girl suffered a graze wound to the head.

The girl was taken to a Hinsdale hospital by family and when then transferred to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.