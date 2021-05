CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl was shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the girl was standing on the 800 block of West 61st Street around 12:20 a.m. Friday when shots were fired.

The girl was shot in the abdomen and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition and was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.