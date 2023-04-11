CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl was shot and a 50-year-old woman was stabbed following an argument in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 10-100 block of North Lorel.

According to police, officers responded to the scene and discovered a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 50-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to the shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said a witness on scene told officers there was a verbal dispute among several people before shots were fired.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.