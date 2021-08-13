14-year-old girl injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in the city’s Douglas community area near the Dearborn Homes, according to police.

Police said the girl was walking down the street in the 3000 block of South State Street at approximately 7:10 p.m. when she got into a verbal altercation with an unknown perpetrator.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The perpetrator revealed a weapon and opened fire, striking the girl to the right shoulder and wrist.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.