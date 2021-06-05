14-year-old girl dies 3 days after being shot on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl who was shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Wednesday while walking her dog has died from her injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Savanah Quintaro was pronounced dead Saturday, three days after being shot outside of a convenience store in the 4800 block of South Wood Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Savanah Quintaro was walking her dog with her boyfriend just after leaving a convenience store when a group of three perpetrators asked her what her gang affiliation was, according to 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez.

Savanah responded that she was not in a gang but that her mother was just before a suspect opened fire and fled the scene.

She was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she passed away Saturday afternoon.

“The family is distraught right now. All the mother wanted to do was hear her daughter’s voice. She just wanted to hear her voice,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Holmes said the family’s focus is to get the suspects of Savanah’s murder into custody.

“They are hurting and I have experienced that, so I know their pain,” Holmes said.