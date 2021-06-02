14-year-old girl critical after shooting in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday evening in Back of the Yards.

At around 6 p.m., Chicago police responded to the area of 48th and Wood on the report of a shooting.

Chicago fire said the girl has been transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if police have anyone in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.