CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the eye in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was involved in a dispute with a male offender in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the eye.

She was taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have no one in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in this case, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

***In the initial police report, officers said the victim was 14 years old, but after further investigation, they said her age is 16.***