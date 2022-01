CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head while standing on a sidewalk in Englewood, police said.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. 73rd St.

According to police, someone inside a dark-colored vehicle traveling eastbound fired shots.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.