14-year-old critical after Morgan Park shooting; 2 other teens injured

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition and two other teens were injured Wednesday night following a shooting in Morgan Park.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to the 11000 block of South Bishop on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 14-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were on a sidewalk when they were approached by an unknown suspect who shot them.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The other two teens were transported to Christ in good condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.