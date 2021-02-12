14-year-old charged with murder for fatal shooting of Lawndale man

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a man in Lawndale.

Chicago police said a the teen was arrested Thursday after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 31-year-old man on the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue on Nov. 2 of last year.

Police said the teen was armed with a handgun when he was taken into custody. He faces one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

No further information was provided.