CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was wounded early Thursday in a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

The shooting happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Yates, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was walking when a green SUV, possibly a Jaguar, and an unknown suspect in the passenger seat opened fire.

The boy was shot in the upper abdomen, hip and shoulder. He was dropped off to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

The suspected vehicle fled northbound and no one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.