CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bicycle on the city’s Near West Side.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of W. 13th Street. Police said the teen was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown person.

The teen was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.