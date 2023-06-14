CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday while he was near a sidewalk in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to investigate the shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street.

When they arrived, they found the boy who was shot in the legs and had a graze wound to the head, according to information from CPD.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested yet.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.