CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

At around 3:50 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of West Adams on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was on the street when he was shot once in the abdomen by an unknown suspect.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.

No suspects are in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.