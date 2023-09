CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning in South Shore.

At around 3:05 a.m., police said the boy was walking on a sidewalk with another male in the 2100 block of East 75th Street. Shots were fired by an unknown male suspect and the 14-year-old was shot in the back.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.