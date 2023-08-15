CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot by a group of people wearing masks in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of South Marshfield.

Police responded to a person shot and found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest standing at the rear entrance of a residence.

A witness told police that three offenders, who were wearing masks, fled the scene on foot.

The teen was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.