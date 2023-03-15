CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was seriously wounded following a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Greater Grand Crossing.

At around 11:30 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was standing outside in the 100 block of West 74th Street when a vehicle drove by.

At some point, multiple occupants of the vehicle fired shots at the boy, striking him in the stomach and right leg.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.