CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. when he sustained a graze wound to the neck from an unknown perpetrator.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition. The shooting is currently under investigation.