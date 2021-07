CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was in a vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 1200 block of West 87th Street when he was shot in the left leg by an unknown perpetrator.

The boy was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition. The shooting is under investigation.

