CHICAGO — A teen is injured after a shooting in Garfield Park Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to call of a person shot in the 4000 block of West Madison Street around 6:00 p.m. and found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The boy was travelling in a vehicle when the incident happened. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

The boy or driver of the vehicle was unable to provide more details or the occupants.

There is currently no one in custody.