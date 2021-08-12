14-year-old boy charged with attempted vehicular hijacking

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted vehicular hijacking after attempting to take a car by force from a 53-year-old woman on the city’s South Side Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the boy displayed a firearm and attempted to take a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman in the 1300 block of East 50th Street at approximately 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The boy was later identified as the perpetrator and arrested just over an hour later in the 900 block of East 46th Street.

No additional information is available at this time.