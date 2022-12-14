CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing 10 felony charges after Chicago police allege he critically injured two teens last month during a home invasion.

The boy was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of home invasion with a deadly weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

On Nov. 15, he robbed a house in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue while armed and shot a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, according to police.

Additional information wasn’t released by police.