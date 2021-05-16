14-year-old boy among 7 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old Chicago man faces a felony count of false threat of terrorism after placing a fake pipe bomb near a CTA station on the North Side Friday morning, according to police.

James Clark, of the 5600 block of North Winthrop Avenue, was arrested after turning himself in on Friday after placing a fake pipe bomb on the sidewalk at 1120 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, just outside the CTA Red Line station.