14-year-old boy among 7 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was among seven people injured in overnight shootings across Chicago, according to police.
- A 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 1500 block of West Howard Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.
- A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was found unresponsive in an alley in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue with a gunshot wound to the back just after 10 p.m. The man was initially reported in serious condition and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired but did not observe the shooting. No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 2600 block of South Lawndale Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. when an unknown man ran up to the victim and opened fire. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Witnesses stated the perpetrator fled westbound on 27th Street. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Chatham neighborhood, according to police. Police said the boy was in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue at approximately 9:23 p.m. Saturday night when he sustained a gunshot wound to the knee. The boy was listed in stable condition prior to transport to St. Bernard Hospital. The shooting is under investigation and there is no one in custody.
- A 27-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was struck once to the back and once to the thigh in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday night. The man was found in the basement of an acquaintance’s home and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s Avondale neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was outside in front of a family member’s home in the 2800 block of West Wellington Avenue just after 11:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan drove by. Occupants inside were shouting gang slogans and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The man was struck once to the abdomen and was listed in serious condition before transport to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 44-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 5900 block of South Western Avenue just after 10:10 p.m. when he was struck in the foot by an unknown perpetrator. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is in fair condition. No one is in custody and the victim was unable to provide further details.