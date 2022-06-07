CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was among three people wounded Tuesday in a triple shooting on Chicago’s Far South Side.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 bock of S. Champlain when an unknown offender opened fire, striking two males and one female.

A 45-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest.

A 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

A bullet struck the boy in the arm.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

First responders took all three to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police announced no arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.