CHICAGO — Fourteen people, including two children and a teen, were shot Halloween night on Chicago’s West Side in a drive by shooting that police said last just three seconds.

According to police several people were attending a vigil for someone who passed away from natural causes at the corner of South California Avenue and West Polk Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday when two people began firing shots from a passing SUV.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement Tuesday that said, “Last night, terror touched the lives of 14 individuals, including 3 children, in another tragic display of gun violence by cowards indiscriminately shooting into a crowd. The shooters had no concerns for the lives of the adults and children impacted, but I am calling on the people of goodwill who have information, to come forward. none of us can be silent when faced with this kind of tragedy. Please contact the completely anonymous tip line at 833-408-0069.”

Lightfoot said she has been in “constant communication” Police Superintendent David Brown and detectives have identified video and talked with victims and witnesses.

The youngest victim was a 3-year-old boy. He was shot in both legs and taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

An 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Two men, ages 37 and 48, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 37-year-old was shot in the torso. The 48-year-old was shot in the head, police said.

A 56-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Four women, ages 35, 40, 47 and 48, were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police said a 32-year-old woman self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and is in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.

A 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso and is in serious condition.

A woman of unknown age and unknown condition was also shot in the torso.

Additionally, police said a woman was attempting to flee the scene and was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing traffic. She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

“Last night’s shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals. We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act,” Lightfoot’s statement said.

Police said the shooting was caught on camera. No one is in custody.

There’s a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.