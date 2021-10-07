13-year-old shot in West Englewood, police say

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded in West Englewood.

Police said the boy was walking on the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue around midnight Thursday when two young men, dressed in all black, came out of a gangway and shot him in the leg and abdomen.

The 13-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

There’s no word on a motive, and it is unknown whether the boy was the intended target.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.